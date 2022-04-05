By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it would be expecting justice from the Federal High court in Abuja, sitting coming on 8 April 2022.

The lead counsel to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made this statement in Owerri, on Tuesday.

He said the expectation of justice was based on the application it submitted at the court, in Abuja, challenging the competence of the Charge against the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Service, DSS.

According to IPOB’s lawyer, “Our Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was undertaken. Cardinal subject forming the fulcrum of our discussion centred on our final strategy towards handling the outcome of the anticipated ruling, come Friday, on our Application challenging the competence of the Charge.

Also Read:

I’ll lead South East govs to FG for ‘expeditious release’ of Nnamdi Kanu — Soludo

“Our expectations within the precincts of enabling laws were noted and taken cognizance of. Onyendu is eminently ready for Friday’s Ruling. He is firm in his disposition and strong in his conviction.

“ChukwuOkike Abiama will take absolute control come 8th April 2022 and we expect justice to be manifestly seen to have been done at the end of the proceedings. Be assured that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Onyendu’s freedom will happen soon. It is forward ever and backwards never!”

“Onyendu requested millions of his followers, supporters and Ezigbo UmuChineke to remain strong in prayers, particularly as this special day approaches. You all should remain resolute in the belief that Onyendu will emerge victorious in no distant time. Onyendu is enthused over the conduct of Ezigbo UmuChineke and urges you all to keep up the good work,” IPOB said.

Vanguard News Nigeria