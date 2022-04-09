Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

By Nwabueze Okonkwo



Former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has expressed optimism that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was gradually walking out of detention, based on the outcome of Friday’s proceedings in Abuja High court.



Ezeife said “if Kanu was standing trial on a 15-counts charge and eight of the charge were struck out for lack of merit, do you think the rest of the charges can stand the test of time? Of course not”.



In a telephone chat Friday, Ezeife urged those he described as lovers of freedom to remain calm and allow justice to run its natural course as it concerned Kanu’s trial.



Meantime, there was a total lockdown of the commercial city of Onitsha and its environs yesterday in compliance with IPOB’s directive that sit-at-home should be observed in Biafra land any day their leader, Kanu was appearing in court.



Like the usual Mondays sit-at-home, markets, banks and other businesses remained shut, just as vehicular movements disappeared on our highways, leaving all nooks and crannies deserted.



The traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Alex Onyido has bemoaned the level of insecurity in Igbo land.

Speaking to newsmen in Ogidi, Igwe Onyido lamented that the situation was becoming inexplicable that sons and daughters of Ndigbo are now very much afraid to return home, not to talk of bringing their investments home.



The monarch therefore urged the authorities concerned to wade into the ugly tend by establishing a state police in order to check the situation.

