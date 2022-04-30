.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for its meritorious service award in the health sector.

The nomination was contained in a letter to the Minister signed by the President of NMA, Prof (Dr) Innocent Ujah and the Secretary-General, Dr Philip Ekpe.

The letter dated April 28, 2022, was titled, “Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).”

It reads, “We write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee.

The conference which has its theme “Current Emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation Analysis and Solutions” is scheduled to hold from Sunday, May 15 to Sunday, May 22, 2022, at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sanni Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for the Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the Association.”

The letter added that the award would be bestowed on Ngige during the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, by 10am.

Meanwhile, Ngige who is an elder of the medical profession has accepted the nomination.

The Minister thanked the NMA for finding him worthy of such recognition, saying the award shows that his efforts towards the development of the health sector and other good works in Nigeria had not gone unnoticed.

The former Anambra State Governor added that the award would definitely spur him to do more towards the upliftment of the health sector and the development of Nigeria.

Recall that Senator Ngige is the Conciliator-in-Chief of the Federal Government. He mediates in any crisis between government and labour unions to ensure that there is industrial harmony in the country.

His role ends after conciliation and agreements are entered into and the relevant ministries like in the case of striking unions in the university, the ministry of Education takes care of the implementation.

Vanguard News Nigeria