By Godwin Oritse

THE shipping arm of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company, NLNG, NLGN Shipping Management Limited, NSML, has said that the leadership of the Maritime Academy OF Nigeria, MAN Oron, Akwa-Ibom State, has taken maritime education to greater heights with the State of the Act equipment and Curriculum of studies.

Speaking at the Annual Conference of the Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria, SCAN, the Fleet Manager of the NSML, Captain Yusuf Ambali said academy has contributed in no small way to maritime education in Nigeria.

He said that NSML will continue to support the academy in whatever capacity it can adding that there is currently, a robust relationship between the Academy and the NSML.