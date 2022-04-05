.

By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

Deputy President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Alhaji Najeem Yasin yesterday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the security challenges crippling the country headlong and restore Nigeria to a state of normalcy.

Yasin who described the insecurity in the north especially along the Kaduna-Abuja axis as very disturbing advised the federal government to massively recruit the youths into all the nation’s security networks.

He said this move would increase the manpower within the security network that needs far more hands than what they have currently.

The deputy NLC president, who is also Regional Chair, International Transport Federation of Africa, said this in an interview with journalists in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State on the sidelines of the commissioning of TVS tricycle assembling plant.

He said,”I was born and weaned in Zamfara, old Sokoto state, because of insecurity I cannot travel there now. I urge the government to rise up to the occasion. Government can do that by employing more youths in the military and other security personnel.

“Though, I learnt that Federal Government had drafted security personnel to the Kaduna-Abuja road,”

Speaking, the state Chairman of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN) Alhaji Salihu Gidado decried the soaring cost of buying tricycles in the country.

Said Gidado: “I want the Federal Government to do something about the skyrocketing cost of tricycles. It is too expensive. I started a tricycle business when a tricycle went for N25,000.

“Currently, a tricycle costs N1.1 million. I want FG to do something about this so that the youths can benefit from it.

“Over 90 per cent of those in tricycle business are youths.”

In his remarks, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Community Intervention Kayode Oyin-Subir said that the project is Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) endeavour.

He added that Kwara people especially the Offa people stand to gain a lot from the project.

Mr Oyin-Subir said that a private investor contributed a sum of N38 million to the project.

The SSA said that “the facility job opportunities for our youths. We have already taken delivery of eleven units of the tricycle. Going forward there is also room for salesmen and agents. The benefits inherent in this establishment cannot be fully explored.

“The state government through another collaboration last year provided a sum of N100 million for the purchase of 100 tricycles.

“The intervention was the basis for the state to negotiate for this current project we are commissioning.

“An investor who was convinced that the project is worthwhile provided a sum of N38 million and the project was completed in less than three months.”

Vanguard News Nigeria