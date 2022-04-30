The Administrator, National Judicial Institute (NJI), Hon. Justice Salisu Garba has received a team of the management of Total Security Insurance Brokers Limited.

The team, who paid him a curtsy visit in Abuja, said the visit is part of it’s corporate social responsibility to the institute.

The Insurance brokerage firm presented to the institute an F-500 encapsulator which is a latest firefighting equipment with state of the art technology.

Also, during the visit which saw Alh Ibrahim Gambo,the Director Finance, having a chat with the team from Total Security Insurance Brokers, the insurance brokerage firm explained that the firefighting equipment is for fighting category A fires.

Category A fires involves combustible fires from plastic materials, clothing, wood, paper and rubber.

Sitted is the Institute Secretary Alh Maidama,Francis Shokoya E.D Operations, Hon Justice Garba (Administrator) and Edirin Oghenejode E.D Corporate Services.

According to the team, the equipment is an American solution which is certified by the Chief fire officers of the United States of America and his Nigerian Counterpart.

Meanwhile, receiving the team, the Administrator expressed gratitude on behalf of the management and staff of the institute and promised to put to good use the F-500 encapsulator.