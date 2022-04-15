By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has renewed its training partnership agreement with the National Defence College for another five years.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was first signed in 2014 allowed the NIM to train officers of the elite military institution and induct them into its professional membership at the end of each course at the college.

Speaking at the renewal signing ceremony in Abuja yesterday, the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Major General Abdullahi Muriana (Retired) explained that the participants have a lot to benefit from the Institute training.

According to him, “Pursuant to the power conferred on the Institute by its Charter (NIM Establishment Act 14 of June 19, 2003), there are minimum professional standards of practice and behaviour which all members are expected to adhere to. When confronted with situations where you may have to make difficult choices or decisions, you must be guided by the spirit and letters enshrined in the code of professional management practice of the Institute.

“If you adhere to the foregoing, you will not only have imbibed and displayed the values of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness which the Institute preaches, but will equally be in the forefront of the Institute’s fight against corruption and other vices which have been the bane of the nation’s development. Remember that you are the ambassadors of our great Institute and your conduct from now on will rub off positively or otherwise on NIM”.

On his part, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir said the College decided to renew and sign another MoU with the Institute because of the value the training adds to the management professional know-how of the beneficiaries, the armed forces and the nation.

Shortly after the agreement was signed a total of 65 officers from the Navy, Air Force, Army, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as officers from Mali, Congo and Sierra Leone were inducted into the institute.