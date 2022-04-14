By Innocent Anaba

ABUJA—Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Chikwendu Kalu, has advocated the complete deregulation of the Nigeria’s Power grid.

He said that unless the law was amended to favour the states to generate their own electricity, and distribute, Nigeria’s power challenges will continue to fester.

He made the call, yesterday, shortly after picking his Presidential nomination form at the national headquarters of PDP in Abuja.

The Presidential aspirant, who still represents Isiala-Ngwa South State constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, stressed the need to end the centralization of the power grid and monopolization of the system by the Federal Government.

In a statement, he called for the amendment of items 13 and 14 in the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists, arguing that their provisions were the very reasons for the centralization of the power production, distribution and transmission in Nigeria.

“I am calling for the total deregulation of the National grid. I am equally calling for the amendment of items 13 and 14 of the Exclusive-Concurrent Lists. They are clogging the developmental strides of the states in that regard, because the current power system cannot give room for industrialization. Those items literarily warn the states not to generate or explore avenues of generating their own lights.

“There is need for a constitutional amendment, either for the Federal Government to hands off completely whatever that would clog states from generating light, or let them remove those impediments and allow the states to generate their own “

On why he wants to be the president, Kalu said: “The situation of the country is despicable. All infrastructures have collapsed and there is so much insecurity in the country. There is poverty ravaging every part of the country. There is absolute mistrust of all the ethnic groups in the country. There is this issue of people not thinking about Nigeria any longer and this has orchestrated a lot of breakdowns of law and order, banditry etc.

“I have a mission statement with 3R. The first R is to Renew the collective hope in the Nigerian dream and project. Second R is to rebuild the broken wall of our collective destiny. Lastly for us to Re-engineer a new pathway to economic growth and development.

I am a firm believer in the Nigerian project. I realised that impunity has taken and ravaging the entire system. Our laws are not obeyed, the acts of the National Assemble and the Laws of the State Assemblies are hardly obeyed especially the appropriation acts and laws of the state Houses of Assembly.

None are obeyed by the Executive arm. Even when they come up with supplementary appropriation laws, such laws are also hardly obeyed by the Executives. We need to correct all these imbalances and injustices in the system.”