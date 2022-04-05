.

By – Joy Mazoje

Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist Yemi Eberechi Alade’s popularity known as Yemi Alade has twitched up a tête-à-tête online as Angelique Kidjo won Best Global Music Album at this year’s Grammy Award.

The Beninese who also shares similar talents as Yemi Alade, defeated Wizkid, Femi Kuti and Made to win the BGM category for her album ‘Mother Nature’.

Some Nigerian’s dreams were crashed down as they hope Wizkid would win the category, so took over social media platforms to express their grievances.

Although, Angelique Kidjo’s victory is still a win for Nigeria and the African continent at large, as her Grammy Award album’Mother Nature’ featured Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Sampa the Great, Ghetto Boy and Burna Boy.

This brought about intense conversation among tweeter users on Twitter as they compared both Angelique Kidjo and Yemi Alade.

They made advances about Yemi Alade being underrated and will be the first Nigerian female to win a Grammy If she keeps up with her sound.

Below are some comments from Twitter:

@Taiwoalabi “Mother Nature Album by Angélique Kidjo that just won GRAMMYs has Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi on it. It’s a win-win for Nigeria.

@PrinceS “Wizkid lost but we still won. Congrats to Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy who all featured on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Grammy-winning album, Mother Nature.Naija to the world.”

@TheOladeledada “Angelique Kidjo has 5 Grammy Awards. When that woman retires, she will pass the garment of Elijah to Yemi Alade and she will win #GRAMMYs someday.

Congratulations Mama Evergreen of Africa.”

