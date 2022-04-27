By Moses Nosike

The Chief Executive Officer of Lifecard International Investment Limited and proprietress of Life Card University, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, is a real estate investment and business expert, an icon in the global marketing of real estate.

Grace Ofure’s achievements in the Nigerian real estate is an uncommon feat that has inspired a large number of young Nigerians and old alikes across the globe. She has proven that the Nigerian real estate Sector is potent and profitable enough to compete in the global real estate market.

The range of real estates products initiated by this quintessential Amazon has brought smiles and unimaginable profits to Nigerians in Diaspora. She has shown that trust and professional advice is guaranteed especially when it has to do with real estate in Nigeria.

Her journey in the world of real estate has defied common myths and fears surrounding property investment in Nigeria. The testimonies of her prowess and exemplary success in the Nigerian real estate sector have affirmed with both local and international awards. Her friends in Diaspora, Sodiq Olaleye Muritala, Isi Oseghale, Grace Bassey, Dr. Joseph Akinyele, Ngozi Kanu