BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN



Nigerians, who still have a thing for African culture and the traditional institution, have asked for the head of social media influencer, Ruth, for saying she will never kneel for a man.

Ruth equally buttressed her point by stating that having to kneel was why she hated Yorba culture.

Ruth was reacting to a photoshopped picture of herself and Portable kneeling before the Ooni of Ife.

What she twitted

She retweeted the photoshopped picture captioned “Ooni of Ife receives Portable and his babe, Ruth, at his Palace”.

She then commented: “Nothing will ever make me kneel down to greet any man, that’s why I don’t like Yoruba culture.”

However, Nigerians didn’t find it funny. The following are some reactions:

@Temiyardpipu: “Take it easy comrade.”

@sekoniolami: “So during Igbo traditional marriage when giving the man palmwine, do you stand? When parents are offering prayers you stand as well.”

@tolexxxxxxx: “Why are you people crying under her post? She is obviously not Yoruba and her culture taught her not to kneel before any man.

“Practice your own culture and leave her to practice hers.

“What is right in your culture can be wrong in another culture. Egbe bere, Ugo bere(ask Precious for the meaning of this).”

@ur9jaElonMusk: “This is really disrespectful. Reasons why someone needs to tag @Ooni to make her kneel even if it’ll require forces.

“Can’t be rude to the kings of old days..”

@KingofDM_: “Our Yoruba brothers and sisters abeg make una no vex. We the Igbo respect una culture. That girl no just get sense, na clout she dey chase.”