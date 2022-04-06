Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Bty Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria, made up of over 600 members on Tuesday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for appointing Hafsat Abiola as the Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation.

While noting that Bello had set a record as the first presidential aspirant to appoint a female Campaign DG in the history of Nigeria, across different professions and geo-political zones, said it was a well deserved appointment for Hafsat.

NIWAFON said this in a statement signed by its United States Coordinator, Dr. Ummu Abubakar, adding that the appointment had strengthened the Governor’s record in terms of women inclusion.

Abubakar said, “It is highly commendable that the Governor chose to have females in strategic positions in his campaign organisation. Not only do we have the highly intelligent Hafsat Abiola, Founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, as DG; the Director, Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Yemi Kolapo, is also a woman.

“This, no doubt, showcases the commitment of Governor Bello to ensuring the participation of women in the country’s democratic processes. He has taken women inclusion to the next level after the many firsts recorded in Kogi State.”

Recall that Governor Bello also appointed the first female ADC in the history of Nigeria, the first female Northern Secretary to the State Government. All the three Heads of Service that have been appointed under the Governor in Kogi State have been women, including the vice chairmen of all the local governments in the state.

Abubakar said the organisation had kept track of leaders who had exercised the commitment to women inclusion in politics, noting that with his appointments, Governor Bello had showcased the limitless possibilities that women could wrought if given the opportunity to lead.

Further justifying the appointment of Hafsat Abiola as Campaign DG, the NIWAFON US Coordinator recalled the passion with which Hafsat accepted the task, noting that she was one of the country’s most determined pro-democracy supporters who learnt strong will for political determination, from parental sacrifices and experience.

“Governor Bello has made a perfect choice in Hafsat because she has seen a lot of battles and is determined to ensure that democracy wins in Nigeria,” she added.

While saying that NIWAFON would continue to speak the truth and enlighten men and women on the need to give women a rightful place in the society, she called on fellow women to rally support for Hafsat and encourage her in her new assignment.

“We will not describe Hafsat Abiola’s appointment as one that goes to her alone, but would visualise it as an appointment for all women, and we must all work hard to ensure her success,”Abubakar stated.