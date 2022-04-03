*Confident Nigeria will bounce back on its feet

*Harp on need to be serious with provided intelligence

The best contribution citizens, who are not members of the armed forces, police or Department of State Service (DSS), in time like this, is to always rally round their government in collectively condemning the terror and putting the perpetrators to shame by ensuring that their effort to push their country to halt will not stand.

These the words of Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA) to the country in its reaction to Monday March 28, 2022 terrorist attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, which happened in Rijana, Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, Kaduna State at about 8.00pm.

In a statement jointly signed by President of the NTMA, Chief Folorunsho Daniyan, and its Director General, Alhaji Hamma Kwajaffa, Sunday morning in Lagos, the textile manufacturers noted that the attack was also a big blow to them being that Kaduna remains the headquarters of textile industry in Nigeria.

They then declared their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his armed forces, the Nigerian Police Force and the DSS, saying that it was the best that was required of every non-forces person so as to encourage them to do more, especially when it was discovered that the attack was cut short because of timely response of the policemen attached to the train and quick reinforcement provided by the One Division Nigerian Army led by its General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Quoting from Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s statement, the NTMA leaders said, “Since government knows where these bandits are, not only in Kaduna or North, but anywhere in Nigeria, they have the military, the police and the intelligence of DSS, these should be concurrently deployed and end this menace of insecurity in the country before it becomes yardstick to measure performance of the government that we know has been doing well.”

According to NTMA, “We sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and victims of the terror attack who are currently receiving treatments at various hospitals while praying for the repose of the souls of the dead.”