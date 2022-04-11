Pastor Ibe

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A South African based Nigerian pastor and founder of Bethesda Christian Centre BCC, a mega church in Pretoria, South Africa, has cried out over alleged death threats to his life and that of his family members by a faction of locals who accused him of mismanagement of church’s finance and property.

A statement issued by the church leadership and co-signed by Ibe denounced a recent “accusatorial” newspaper report which he believed was facilitated by the splinter group of his former church members.

An article by Sunday World, a widely circulated publication in South African, had called into question, Ibe’s management of church’s funds and the true ownership of the church’s headquarters building, alleging that the church property had been unilaterally sold by the founding pastor.

The statement remarked that the publication was “falsely accusing Ibe of swindling our church,” while questioning the journalistic standard of the newspaper as well as the true intentions of the group, which has named itself the BCC Concerned Group Task Team.

It also noted that the newspaper report was a culmination of a coordinated social media attack on the pastor by members of the group. Some of the public posts, according to the statement, included personal attacks on the pastor and his family in which the former BCC members declared that Ibe should not be trusted because he was a Nigerian.

“But Nigerians, I will never trust them even if Jesus was Nigerian I will never accept him actually I’d be the AntiChrist if Jesus was Nigerian. We’d be scammed and they’d make us carry the Cross instead of him carrying the Cross himself (sic),” one of the accusers wrote on Facebook.

“At this point in time, most of you are well aware that on 06 October 2021, a twitter post sparked all the falsehood, which continues to circulate claiming that Pastor Clement Ibe fled the country with no less than R300 million – the money he had supposedly looted for personal gratification. This is embarrassingly untrue! The article and social media comments impugned the status of the R90 million new church facility, falsely suggesting that the church facility has been sold. Yet, another inordinate belief,” the church’s official statement read in part.

The BCC group had earlier filed reports against the BCC and its leader with the South Africa Police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, DCPI, and the Social Development Department.

As reported by Sunday World, the concerned group’s letter to the department of Social Development, said that monies were laundered to fund a property project worth R90 million, allegedly registered under Ibe’s company, World Outreach, without the church members’ approval.

However, the church leadership responded that the continued death threats was partly the reason Ibe and his family temporarily moved to the United States of America, USA. To prove the pastor’s innocence, they also pointed to an independent investigation by a South African law firm, Snyman Attorneys, which was engaged to authenticate the ownership of the church’s property in contention.

Snyman Attorneys released their findings via a report dated November 16 2021, in which they concluded that “all registrations are legal and the ownership of the property has been done in a manner that would still make Bethesda Christian Centre NPO the true beneficiary of the property.” It also stated that “the property cannot be sold simply by the actions of the Director of World Outreach (Pty) Ltd.”

The law firm concluded that, “in this regard, Bethesda Christian Centre NPO is the beneficiary of the property.”