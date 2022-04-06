The Chief Executive Officer/Founder of P-Clothing brand, Ambassador Akolo Peterson Ibuaka has bagged the Young Entrepreneur International Summit and Awards recognition as a Young Entrepreneur in Nigeria.

The award is in recognition of his outstanding achievements as a Young Entrepreneur in Nigerias at the Young Entrepreneur International Summit and Awards which took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos on April 3, 2022.

“It is a huge honour for me to receive this award and it’s my second time in two years. I want to thank the organizers of the summit. I am deeply honoured,” Peterson said.

Akolo Peterson Ibuaka who hails from Delta State is a Nigerian entrepreneur and a clothing icon and founder of P-Clothing, a brand that has set the pace in the fashion industry by clothing many celebrities from different walks of life.

He was mentioned as one of the Young Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022 by the award body in association with the Office of the Duke of Royan, France, Late H.H. Prince Jerome, 10th Duke of Royan, France.