By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has outlined prayers points to be said for Nigeria due to rising insecurity and other economic issues as major focus at the forthcoming 109th Annual Session on April 23 to 28, 2022, at Baptist International Conference Centre, BICC.

Also, the church pleaded with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, to reopen the Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, which was shut down over hijab controversy, so that the students can continue with their education and particularly, so that the final year students can write their West African Examination Council, W AEC.

Speaking at a media briefing to announce the forthcoming 109th Annual Session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, with the theme: Entering into Newness with Praise and Thanksgiving (Ps. 100:4), President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, said the annual session shall hold basically for the following reasons: for fellowship with God and with one another through worship and interactions; for spiritual renewal and recommitment to God; for reporting our stewardship; and for prayer, both for the security situation of the country, economic development and growth, 2023 elections and the current state of university education in the country.

Akanji said: “One major reason for our annual Convention is to call upon God in prayers; we are constantly told that so much is being done on security, but the effect is definitely insufficient.

The current state of university education in our country is another area of our prayer. We expect the Government and ASUU, NASU and SSANU to quickly and respectfully resolve the ongoing crisis and come to agreement. It is expected that Government would fulfill promises made, but where it is unable to do so, to employ respectable means of renegotiation, so that our children will not continue to linger and suffer at home.

This year’s convention is seeking the respectful statesmanship of Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, to reopen the Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, which was shut down over hijab controversy, so that the students can continue with their education and particularly, so that the final year students can write their WAEC. For 50 years, the school existed without the use of hijab because it is a Baptist mission school with its philosophy of education and student life.

“Hijab has never been a part of the dress code and in the pursuit of peace, it is not supposed to be imposed on the school. The Baptist denomination, (like other Churches) has been providing education in Nigeria for 167 years now (Since 1855) and in every part of the country, spanning Primary, Secondary and tertiary levels. It is expected that the cordiality and inclusiveness of our operations are respected and that the State Government, which promised to find a lasting solution to the hijab crisis, should not look away from the school, which has remained shut till now. It is also expected that other Christian schools in other parts of the state should be allowed the freedom to express their longstanding philosophies of operation, which have contributed immensely to the development of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akanji advised members of the church to join politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We advise our members not only to go and vote but to go and be voted for. In those days, we all know that the church was shy of not just publicity but from politics. They used to say politics is a dirty game, therefore, do not go into it and for many years many kept out of politics.

“But we have discovered that there is no way you can bring a change if you are not part of the system. Our rhetoric have changed about politics. When we see somebody going into politics now, we encourage and pray for the person,” he said.