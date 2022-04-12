Young Nigeria’s fastest-growing Afroswing artiste, Favour Chinedu Chukwuedu Ikemefuna popularly known as Favi, has collaborated with two music artists, The Pride Of The South and Hullo to release a 3-Track EP titled ‘Family Business’.

Since its release, the 3-track EP has been making waves across the country, especially in Lagos, having received good airplay on leading radio stations.

The tracks contain catchy and powerful lyrics that have won the hearts of many music lovers and organizers.

With a profitable EP and solo songs to his credit, Favi has received the hearts of many Nigerians together with his distinct voice and musical prowess.

The song has also expanded Favi‘s fanbase, as more people now appreciate his excellent artistic ability.

Due to the success of the EP Family Business, Favi has received and honoured several invitations to perform at shows across the country.

The EP has also set the pace for the young artiste to grow in the industry, as he has some projects in the pipeline set to be released soon.

Like every other artist, Favi has role models like Juls, Lil Wayne, Ycee, Drake, and Royce da 5’9, as artists he looks up to.

According to reports, Favi was born and raised in the bubbling city of Lagos, where he spent his childhood and teenagehood in a household that extolled Godly living and hard work.

Mr. and Mrs. Ikemefuna ensured that they imbibed good morals and a diligent spirit into their son in order to groom him into a responsible man.

The lessons learned while growing up motivated Favi to pursue his dream of music later in life.