.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) has assured that Nigeria will in the next five years become the highest cocoa producer in West Africa.

It equally said that cocoa production will be also be increased from 340,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2024.

The National Chairman of CFAN, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, who this in Akure during the free distribution of cocoa Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) handbook to smallholder cocoa farmers, stressed the commitment to increase cocoa production in conjunction with other value chain stakeholders.

Adegoke pointed out that ” the target would make the country produce the best quality cocoa beans in line with internationally acceptable best practices.

Adegoke who spoke on standards among cocoa farmers noted that the GAP handbook will enhance responsible use of pesticides, child labour eradication, deforestation, ecosystem and climate change among others.

“The poor cocoa quality being experienced by our cocoa buyers and exporter which have degraded and, devalue the once preferred Nigeria cocoa beans at international markets is not acceptable any longer to us.

“Our smallholder cocoa farmers must be guided and supported on responsible and acceptable international cocoa practices without any excuse.

“CFAN commitment to increase Nigeria, cocoa production in conjunction with other value chain stakeholders from about 340,000 MT to 500,000 MT by 2024 and to be the highest cocoa producer in the year 2027 in West Africa with sustainable cocoa beans remains our core cocoa policy.

“This ambition is anchored on improved cocoa variety, national cocoa farm irrigation, the improvements of the livelihood of our smallholder cocoa farmers via the collection of $400 Living Income Differential (LID) and the overall improvements of the cocoa sector from research, Inputs, production, value addition, processing to export.

Adegoke further explained that working with the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), EBAFOSA, Harvest-field Industries, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders to produce and distribute the Cocoa GAP handbook for free to farmers contributed to the sustainability of the cocoa supply and value chains in Nigeria.

“It is our own contribution to the sustainability of the cocoa supply chain in Nigeria as the singular commodity that gives the highest foreign exchange earnings, apart from crude oil from the recent figures released by the CBN and provided income to more than two million cocoa families and over $100 million investment in the sector.

Adegoke added that “The need to enlighten and train our cocoa farmers on responsible use of pesticides, GAP, child labour eradication, certification, traceability, deforestation, ecosystem, climate change, MRL and climate-smart cocoa practices cannot be overemphasised considering the EU “Due Diligence” introduced in the world cocoa supply chain and the threat to ban all cocoa beans that are not sustainably sourced”.