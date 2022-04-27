By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – EDO state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday began the screening of its aspirants for the state Houseof Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate where the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun said if elected into the House of Representatives, he would champion legislation that would ensure national security.



Speaking to journalists after he was screened, Onobun urged the party to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants even as he said he was optimistic he would clinch the ticket for Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency.

He stressed that the level of insecurity in the country would lead to hunger because of food shortage.



Onobun said “This is because insecurity has made it impossible for farmers to go to their farms and so I am already looking at areas that will guarantee food security for our dear country.

“And to be able to do that there would be the need to give an enabling legislation to the executive. That is what I’m going to champion at the National Assembly”, he said.

On what he would do differently, he said “over time, when we send representatives from Edo, everybody goes and does what is normal.

“For me, we want to think outside the box. We want to go there and be a vocal voice not just for my constituents, but Edo and Southern Nigeria.

“And of course to give intelligent representation to my generation, which happens to be the youth.

“For the first time, let a Southern voice be heard at the national assembly, to bring about more legislative works that will propel the executive to do the needful”.

Onobun described the screening process as “seamless, simple and effortless and I call for a level playing ground during the primaries to enable the people to choose a viable candidate to represent them during the elections.”