By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and other stakeholders, including the country’s traditional rulers should be consulted to find lasting solution to the insecurity and economic challenges facing the country, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He spoke, yesterday, during a private visit to the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Penthouse residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Okowa, according to a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, said the need for consultation has become necessary, stressing that the situation in the country was getting very troubled.

According to him, the troubled situation “has the capacity to destroy our economy, which is not in our best interest.

“It is time the country should come together. All well-meaning people, all stakeholders must come together to think Nigeria first. We need the collective efforts of all at this period.

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we should play with. The situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all work to find solution to these challenges.

“As it stands today, the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government cannot deal with these problems and they need wide and a far-reaching consultation, not with those in government alone, but all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including religious and traditional leaders. We need to sit together and discuss the way forward.”

The governor, who said he was on a private visit, described Obasanjo “as someone who truly understands Nigeria thoroughly and we bless God for having somebody like him. We need to tap from him, especially at a time like this, which will help to shape this nation. And I thanked God for the wonderful discussions that I had with him.”

On his next line of action ahead of the 2023 general elections, Okowa said he was yet to make up his mind on whether to contest for the Presidential election, saying: “Finding solution to the nation’s problems was more important than the presidential race for me.

“As at today, I have not made up my mind. The important thing is not about me, it is about the nation, Nigeria. What is the hope for the future? What level of consensus can we build in order to achieve our dream?

“Our dream is to see Nigeria begin to have an improvement in our security and in the economy. These are some things we have not achieved at the moment.”

“The country is so stressed, so much stress in the land. So much unemployment, so much inflation and unfortunately, the things that unite us are badly threatened and we are even not sure of tomorrow. These are the things we must discuss. We must all come together to stop this tide of drift at the moment. These are the things we should be more concerned about.”

Vanguard News Nigeria