Kayode Fayemi

By Ademola Adegbite

IBADAN—CHAIRMAN of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said Nigeria needs a vibrant and courageous leader to bail her out from the economic and security challenges.

Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, stated this in Ibadan, during his consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Okunmade II.

He stated that his visit to the palace of the Olubadan and leaders of thought in Yorubaland was not unconnected with his resolution to seek their consent and advice on his presidential ambition.

Fayemi said: “There are many people that are competent and that have capacities to lead the nation. But what we need is the courage to build the Nigeria that we all desire. We need a courageous leader to fix this country.”

Fayemi said his records in the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential poll, being part of a think-tank to a former deputy governor of Oyo State from 1999 to 2003, Otunba Iyiola Oladokin, serving as a Minister of Mine and Steel; and governor in Ekiti State, have shown that he is a man of tested courage that Nigeria needs at a time like this for national cohesion, security and prosperity.

Responding, Oba Balogun, who described Fayemi as a courageous, honest and straightforward person, said: “Kayode, I have a picture of you and that picture of you that I have, you must keep it up. The picture I have of you is that of being courageous, honest and straightforward. He will not serve his interest.”