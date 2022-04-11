.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said Nigeria is dying from the myriads of problems masterminded under President Muhammadu Buhari APC led government, which is to be solved by electing him on the platform of the Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential elections.

Wike made the declarations, yesterday (Monday), at the Borno State Consultative visit held in Maiduguri.

He also lamented the inability of people to farm and commute in the Northeast and Northwest geopolitical zones for over a decade.

” Nigeria is dying from the myriads of problems masterminded under President Muhammadu Buhari APC led government, but I assure you that these problems would be solved by electing me on the platform of the Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential elections.

“I came here today not on the basis that I’m from the South. I’m here because there is a problem, and that problem is Nigeria is dying,” warning that the people should not allow the country to die.

“As a member of the PDP, I continue to vote for and remain a member since 1998 to contest for the presidential elections in 2023,” Wike said.

Besides, he said that he is ready to offer himself to solve most of Nigeria’s problems, which other leaders have failed to overcome.

On insecurity of lives and property, he said that the people of Borno state were insecure for 13 years.

He noted that, but today there is insecurity all over the country.

Continuing, he said: “Hunger does not know Muslims and Christians, while insecurity does not spare either of the two religions in the country on a regional basis.”

This is why he said: “We need somebody who will have the knowledge to fight insecurity to lives and property, including poverty and unemployment among youths and women.

He maintained that he has the courage to overcome the various challenges of security, economic development and growth of the country.

He, therefore, asked members of the Consultative Forum to give him the ticket to contest the presidential elections.

“The presidential aspirant to fly the PDP flag at the polls is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,” he said.

According to him, the country requires a committed, competent and patriotic PDP presidential aspirant to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

Responding, the State’s PDP Chairman, Zanna Gaddama said that Wike’s consultative visit to Borno was to actualize his presidential aspirations in 2023.

He said the aspirant has already expressed his presidential expression to become the next president in 2023.

According to him, Wike challenges the ruling APC on every national issue that affects the people across the country.

“You should support him to get the PDP presidential ticket,” he said, adding that Rivers is the most secured state.

Other dignitaries at the consultative forum include the former Governor of Gombe state, Dr Ibrahim Damkwambo, Yobe State PDP chairman, Amb. Umar El-Gasa, Borno south senatorial aspirant, Kudla Milinda.

Vanguard News Nigeria