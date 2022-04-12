…Declares for presidency

…Gives reasons he wants to succeed Buhari

…Pledges to establish Nigeria of our dreams in a few years

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AFTER months of consultations, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, and promised to use his experiences and insights to turn the fortunes of the country around, if elected.

He said Nigeria was blessed with the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth and, therefore, urged the citizens to birth the expectations of greatness conceived by the founding fathers.

Professor Osinbajo, who stated this in his declaration speech, said it would be a collective responsibility to build a country where all citizens were treated fairly, justly and with respect. He further called for a country where everyone would be given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God had bestowed on the nation.

The Vice President said his experiences, insights and opportunities must be used for Nigeria and Nigerians, having been part of the administration of President Buhari in the past seven years.

In the declaration speech, titled “Why I am running for president”, Osinbajo said he was best positioned to succeed President Buhari, having gone round to all nooks and crannies of the country to know the problems and feelings of the people.

He said: “Dear Nigerians, for the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muham-madu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy. As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year.

“In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and I have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive high-level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

“I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil-producing communities in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

“I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps. I have felt the pain and anguish of victims of violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters. I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians from Lagos, Onitsha and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

“I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people.

“This is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.” Osinbajo said if given the opportunity, he would first and foremost complete what the Buhari administration started and radically transform the nation’s security and intelligence architecture.

He also promised to complete the reform of the justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law, rapidly advancing infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways and broad-band connectivity.

Besides, he promised to provide an excellent environment for businesses to thrive; taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanisation and developing the farm to table value chain.

His other priorities include: “Making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community, creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions, enhancing our Social Investment Programmes to a full-scale social welfare scheme, completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade.

“Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school, reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century, completing the task of universal health coverage for all and strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.

“Above all, front and centre of our efforts will be the provision of jobs and opportunities for our young people. I now most solemnly and respectfully seek the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land, and the diaspora, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey that we have ahead of us. I seek your own support.” He said his government will work together “and establish by the grace of God, the Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years.”

According to him: “We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.

“I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us. Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.

“Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect. Where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation.”

Professor Osinbajo had before his declaration through video broadcast hosted the APC governors on Sunday night at the presidential Villa, Abuja, where he informed them of his presidential ambition.

Osinbajo’s female support group sees hope, congratulates Nigerians

Meanwhile, a female support group of Osinbajo, S.M.A.R.T Women for PYO, yesterday, thanked the vice president for joining the race, saying the move gives hope of a new Nigeria.

In a statement by its coordinators, Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, the women advised all intending delegates to next month’s APC presidential primary, to put the country first and vote-in someone that is already in the saddle, rather than gambling with new comers.

“Now that the man Nigerians are waiting for has declared his intention to vie for the office, we believe that 50 percent of the hurdle had been scaled. We are at a stage where we cannot afford to toy with our destiny by experimenting with governance at the highest level. We already have Osinbajo, who has garnered more than enough experience to put him at the top echelon. We can’t afford to make mistakes that will cost the nation gravely. No doubt, Osinbajo is the best man for the job. He has been there for seven years, he has seen it all, he now needs our support to continue the good work he started with President Buhari in 2015.”