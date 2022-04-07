By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria has handed over the leadership of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly, WATRA, to the Republic of Guinea after piloting the affairs of the Assembly as Chairman in the last one year.

The Executive Vice Chairman, EVC of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, handed over to the newly elected Chairman of the Assembly, Sekou Oumar Barry, of the Republic of Guinea.

Barry who will pilot the affairs of the Assembly in the next one year is the Director-General of the Telecommunication and Posts Regulatory Authority, ARPT of the Republic of Guinea.



The handover ceremony was one of the major highlights of the recently-concluded 19th Annual General Meeting, AGM of WATRA which took place in Conakry, Republic of Guinea.

The AGM equally approved WATRA’s new Strategic Management Plan, SMP 2022-2024.

The Assembly also elected the representatives of Mali and Sierra-Leone as 1st and 2nd Vice Chairmen respectively.

In his address, Danbatta acknowledged the important role WATRA has been playing in creating policy, legal and regulatory frameworks for Information and Communication Technology, ICT in the sub-region since the mid-1990s and commended the synergy among member states, which he noted has continued to provide an economic defense for member countries against global shocks, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the Executive Secretary and his team for the energy with which they had pursued the re-positioning task just as he commended the Executive Committee for the clarity of purpose with which they have spelt out these priorities.

Danbatta said: “In Nigeria, ICT currently contributes 17 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP with ambitious target of 20 percent contribution over the next three years.

“If one big regional market in which ICT policies and regulations are aligned is created, WATRA members can drive ICT investment and growth faster in their respective countries and collectively in the sub-region.

“Some of my achievements as WATRA Chairman include the delivery of draft four-year strategic plan in line with 18th AGM resolution, partial payment of long-outstanding membership dues by some member states after long periods of inactivity.

“Deployment of the new WATRA automated Asset Management System, successful organization of various high-quality capacity building programs for members, optimization of WATRA accounting, finance, and budgeting process, as well as institution of procedures for improved accountability, marked by weekly financial dashboard,” he itemized.

While congratulating Barry, as the new WATRA Chairman, Danbatta expressed the conviction that the new leadership will build on the modest achievements of the last one year.

“When members see the unique role that WATRA plays in easing the task of national regulators to adopt or fine-tune regulations through mutual learning and capacity building, they see more reason to engage and be active within WATRA. So, if we build on the modest achievements of the Assembly, the benefits will be with the region for decades,” he said.