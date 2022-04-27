Nigerian entrepreneur Muili Seun is known for his unique creative innovative ideas. He takes a different approach to marketing and advertising which has proven to be successful and has helped him develop strong business skills. When Muili gets an idea, he doesn’t stop until he and his team puts it in motion.

His newly launched project is something musicians, record labels and music promoters across the world are excited about.

Muili Seun has always been passionate about the music industry, he created a platform where the music could get promoted easily. He created TeMu, a mobile app for music promotion which is currently available for Android users at the moment; which has done over millions of stream in promotions in few days of launch

TeMu is not another music player in the Game, TeMu is also one of the biggest platform in the world which helps artist get more streams to their single tracks, Ep or album; this innovative allows artists and music labels to focus on producing more music while the platforms helps with the promotion he said.. Muili also create web link version of the app audiomackstream.com for non android users to access the promotion platform.