Comrade Joseph Evah

Comrade Joseph Evah, Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, has said that if urgent measures are not taken to arrest the growing security challenges, Nigeria will become another Afghanistan. The former Publicity Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (INC), and former Coordinator, Non-Indigenes for the Actualization of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s failures and his inability to dislodge the cabals in the Oil & Gas sector especially, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. Excerpts:

By Tony Nwankwo

How do you react to the two political parties zoning their party chairmanship to the North?

Those behind the arrangement mean well for the nation. The old brigade among the political class are aware of zoning, the Presidency to the North and South of Nigeria. After Buhari eight years, it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the next President. The two chairmen positions going to the North simply means that the Presidency will go to the South. It is left for Southern Nigeria to decide which of the South to produce the President.

But politicians like Atiku Abubakar are insisting that they will still contest from the North?

The Constitution of Nigeria does not stop anybody from contesting but every normal person believes we need peace to move forward in this country. We all know the meaning of Federal Character to take everybody along including in governance. Atiku has benefited from zoning. But we are not strangers to childish politics in Nigeria. People just want to occupy themselves with activities and with the billions they have in cash, so they go about arranging programs with whatever name to just occupy themselves, that is what 99 percent of our politicians are doing. They see politics as fun or to keep themselves busy because doctors advise their patients to always keep fit, so it is part of keeping fit. So you see them, jumping from one party to another without shame.

The argument for those campaigning for Northern Presidency in 2023 is that since 1999 to date the south has produced more Presidents than the North by 2023?

What type of childish argument is that? Did Nigeria gain independence in 1999? It is only an insane society like Nigeria you see those who claim to be educated talking like children because of greed or selfishness. I am still asking the question: Was it 1999 that Nigeria got independence or that election first took place in the country? Infact those comparing rulership in Nigeria from 1999 to date instead of 1960 need to re-examine themselves. The senseless argument is too much in this country. You can see why the country is backward. Politicians are not sincere, so where is the hope? Since 1960 to date, the North has dominated the rulership of Nigeria by over 85 percent. That was where they got the powers to dash themselves countless number of states and local government councils to get uncountable billions of Nigerians to play Father Christmas everyday.

How will you describe the train mishap?

It is so sad, Nigeria is becoming another Afghanistan in Africa. No place is safe again in this country. I am speechless. What frightens me so much is that after the first attack, the terrorists attacked again within 72 hours after making attempt to hijack an airline at Kaduna Airport. We need prayers to save the situation.

But the service chiefs are crying of lack of funds?

Those exercises are outdated. Should we really showcase these exercises. I want to tell them that the rich also cry. It is no longer farmers crying alone. I don’t think the service chiefs can go to their villages and sleep every night because of insecurity. The security chiefs are not from the moon, they are not from the sky. They belong to the communities we also belong to. And their children will continue to be Nigerians, so let the security chiefs use the funds as expected. We are going to see results. If a General is the President of Nigeria and we are not seeing any improvement, what will happen when a civilian President emerges in 2023. I doubt how we can overcome this security problems. There are two fundamental things I thought Buhari coming in 2015 could have stopped. I know that Nigerians were hoping that Buhari will be able to destroy the cabal that destroyed our refineries and are now importing petroleum products using our crude. I am still in shock that the cabal is so powerful that Buhari could not touch them. For eight years of this government, the cabal made sure our refineries were not working and importations continue. The second thing is security and power. If a General that was a former military head of state is powerless over this our security problem, I don’t know what to say. Could it be old age, but I expected better results. The situation is so bad that the president don’t know what to tell Nigerians again.

How would you describe the two leading political parties?

The two political parties are all the same. I think the achievements we are seeing is that they are just waiting for elections since government business is the only surviving strategy since there are no jobs anywhere. No industries, no new companies, politics is the only industry in Nigeria now. And with ASUU on strike, Nigeria is at cross roads.

On ASUU strike, are you disappointed?

Nigeria is like a country under spiritual curse. A government is talking about how to end insecurity, yet the government is not concerned about campus close downs. I had warned about the General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Rev. Fr. Matthew Kukah so called Peace Committee visit to Aso Rock, and state capitals telling politicians going into elections so sign Peace Accord to stop their jolly-jolly amusement. If they are not interested in ASUU – Federal Government Accord. I expect these statesmen to participate in the ASUU – Federal Government Agreement to force the hand of the government to save education but I am disappointed in them.