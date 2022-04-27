Coalition of Youth Support Group under the leadership of Comrade Mohammed Mohammed has described the Deputy Governor of and top of the APC Gubernatorial Race in Niger state Ahmed Mohammed Ketso as most acceptable, master strategist and deeply rooted grassroot politician that can effectively deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerlites after the administration of Abubakar Sani Bello.

The coalition under its chairman Comrade Mohammed Mohammed reveal this shortly after purchasing the expression of interest and Nomination forms for the Deputy Governor at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

Mohammed Mohammed stated that over a year ago about thirty youth groups in the state consistently made clarion call on the aspirant to contest for the exalted position of the governor in view of his remarkable achievements of complimenting the governor’s efforts through adequate representation, crisis management, uniting members of the party and personal contributions to the people of the state. He added that Ketso knows the nooks/crannies of the state, the yearnings/aspirations of its people and positively delivered successfully all assignments assigned to him by his Boss.



He maintained that it is inview of such sterlin qualities portrayed by Ketso in the last seven years that warranted the coalition to contribute fifty million Naira to be the first to purchase among all the aspirants to acquire the form while also hinting that the youths will now go all out to lobby, campaign and ensure that Ketso wins the primaries and emerge flag bearer of the party in 2023 gubernatorial election.