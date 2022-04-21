.

Niger state government has denied any civilian casualties during military operations in Shiroro local government area of the state.

The government said in a statement, “The attention of the Niger State Government has been drawn to a report making the rounds on social media and other media platforms suggesting that some civilians were killed at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area as a result of the ongoing Air and ground operations by the military and other security agencies in the state.

“To the best knowledge of the state government, there is no civilians residence in these areas for some time now due to the infiltrations and activities of the terrorists which forced the locals to seek shelter as IDPs in other parts of the state.

“The Niger State Government welcomes the ongoing intensified military operations in neighbouring states and in some local government areas in Niger state which include Shiroro, Munya and other LGAs which is aimed at neutralising of bandits/terrorist in these environments.

“The efforts of the joint operations have yielded a lot of success which the state is happy as many bandits/terrorists have already been eliminated in the affected LGAs.

“Similarly, as part of joints efforts by the State Government in conjunction with security agencies have repelled bandits attacks in Shiroro and Munya LGA and rescued many abductees accordingly.

“While the State Government appreciates the victories recorded during these operations, it also looks forward to sustained operations to eradicate bandits from the state. These efforts will no doubt restore confidence in the communities within the area, which will enable them to return back to their farms.