Niger Delta Democratic Alliance backs Senate’s resolution to return Harold Biriye’s name on NDDC building

By Emma Una, CALABAR

STAKEHOLDERS and opinion leaders in the Niger Delta region on the platform of Niger Delta Democratic Alliance, after a critical brainstorming session, have called for the retention of Pa Harold Dapa Biriye’s name on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, building.

In a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Success Jack, made available to Vanguard in Calabar, the stakeholders and opinion leaders said the salient resolution of the Nigerian Senate through a motion moved by Senator Henry Seriake Dickson on the urgent need to return and retain Pa Harold Dapa Biriye’s name on the NDDC permanent building, was timely.

They called on the Federal Government to restate the name and advanced the following positions:

That the resolution of the Senate via Senator Seriake Dickson’s motion, over naming the NDDC building after Pa Harold Dapa Biriye as it always have been, is a step in the right direction because.

Harold Dapa Biriye in whose symbolic shadows of national cohesion, unity and development, intellectual and ideological positions, upon which the Niger Delta agitation for fairness, equity and justice in the national inclusion equation has been standing for decades, needs a bold national endorsement.

They also stated that Harold Dapa Biriye’s leadership in regional, national and global levels over the decades as seen in his support and direction to the Obasanjo Government in handling the Niger Delta agitation was the reason for naming the NDDC building after him.

Consequently, Secretary to Government of the Federation and the Honorable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs should reflect this change on the building immediately, to avoid evoking the wrong emotions from our people.

Harold Dapa Biriye’s stout patriotic posture which saw him leading the Niger Delta region in pre and post independence era into alliances with other national leaders and regions, like Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello etc, has not been given the proper recognition like his peers and contemporaries in other parts of the country.

They averred that owing to his very pivotal and critical contributions alongside other national leaders during the struggle leading to Nigeria’s independence, the Niger Delta people should see other national assets, facilities, airports also named after him as a way of immortalising his intellectual approach to agitation, engagements and crafting processes for national unity and development.

The Federal Government misses an opportunity to raise the volume on matters with greater potentials of enshrining the culture of peace, unity and development as against violence and armed struggle, especially, at such a time as this in our nation that violence in different shades and forms threaten our very existence.

Vanguard News