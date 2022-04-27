Hajia Sadiya Farouq

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has stressed the need for a refresher training for cooks engaged under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP, to enhance the quality of meals for the benefiting school pupils.

Hajia Faruk stated this on Wednesday while declaring open the training of Master Trainers for the nationwide training of cooks under the NHGSFP held in Makurdi.

The programme which was organized by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the National Social Investment Programme in collaboration with the Benue State Government had two participants drawn from each of the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state who would in turn step down the training to their colleagues in their respective LGAs.

Represented by the Team Lead from the Ministry, Gambo Lawal, the Minister noted that the essence of the programme was to improve the skills and hygiene state of the cooks inline with current trends to ensure that school pupils were served functional meals for positive growth and enhanced learning ability.

She said “the objectives of this programme is to ensure self and environmental hygiene; enhanced procurement such as food costing, kitchen function control; menu segregation such as meal quality; financial literacy such as record keeping, cooperatives and to understand the dos and don’ts of the school feeding programme.”

The Minister urged participants to pay close attention and assimilate every details as would be avail them by the facilitators especially as they would be required to step it down to other cooks who could not be assembled at one place.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Focal Person, National Social Investments Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa who was represented by the State Programme Manager, School Feeding Programme, Tersoo Agera said the training was critical to reshaping the cooks towards preparing quality and hygienic meals for pupils adding that this would also ensure effectiveness of the programme.

Participant at the training including, Sandra Avungu from Buruku LGA, Franca Iortyer from Makurdi LGA among others, praised the training saying it was quite revealing and had taught them a lot including to maintain a hygienic posture while preparing the meals. They promised to step it down to other colleagues as required of them.