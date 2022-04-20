Plans have been concluded by a Benin based Non Governmental Organization, Edo Legacy Foundation Incorporated, owners of Bravins Magazine International will on the 29th day of April 2022 in the ancient city of Benin honour ndokwa nation supreme political leader and immediate past deputy speaker of the delta state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi.

Osanebi who will receive the honour alongside governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and other notable nigerians, was chosen as a recipient for the iconic Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Awards due to his continuous efforts in using empowerment as a tool for peace and building.

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Osanebi who is the current member representing ndokwa east state constituency, was christened the empowerment master by former governor of delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan due to his never before seen philanthropic gesture that across borders and areas he doesn’t represent.

According to the event organizers led by the CEO, Engr. Pedro Omo-Aghahowa, Osanebi who was recently crowned the supreme political leader of ndokwa nation, has distinguished himself in political service and imparted his people greatly with his office.

While congratulating the Omenosa of Okpai kingdom, Engr. Pedro assured Osanebi of the organization’s interest in wanting to partner with the good works he does for humanity.