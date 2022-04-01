By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, “Kwara for Kwara “has tasked the state government to take proactive steps to ensure that the increasing security challenges troubling the state and from the neighbouring states, particularly Niger State are neutralised.

The pressure group,a combination of young professionals drawn from various fields interested in Kwara that works for all, therefore, demanded a secured Kwara.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, on Thursday, the convener of the group, Mr. Abdulrasheed Akogun said that the state government must use all resources available to return kwara to a truly state of harmony

Already, the group said that, the affected criminals have invaded the northern forests of the state so as to cause mayhem on the residents of the areas.

He said that the task for the state government became imperative in view of the incessant attacks on the residents of the state in the recent times that had led to the untimely death of innocent residents of the state.

According to him, “Kwara shares boundary with Niger state, which is currently witnessing surge of banditry, it is a no brainer that Kwara as a neighbouring State to Niger is vulnerable to insecurity externalities therefrom.

“The manifestation of these is the attack recorded on some Kwara North communities by people suspected to be bandits”.

He said, “Recently, news broke about the relocation of a terrorist leader, Bello Turji, believed to be in control of about 150 terrorist groups in the North, from Zamfara to a Kwara forest.

“Consequently, residents of Obbo-Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government had raised alarm that five suspected bandits had arrived in the area and were threatening to unleash mayhem in the forms of kidnapping and killing unless the inhabitants provided them with the sum of N2 million.

“It was also gathered from the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that some bandits invaded a rural community called Anguwa Danlami in Edu Local Government Area.

“The Seriki of Anguwa Danlami. In his conversation was also said to have confirmed that they received a call that ‘we are bandits and the sum of five million naira (N5,000,000) must be paid to us or we will attack your community and set the whole community ablaze.

“These are series of red flags of insecurity, which we feel the Kwara state government, who should escalate these concerns to the Federal Government and also invest heavily in State security architectures is not doing anything close to enough to secure Kwaran lives”.

The state government must therefore take proactive steps to ensure that these security challenges are neutralised and those from the neighbouring states.”

Akogun added that, “As conscious and conscientious Kwarans, with great sense of empathy, we are compelled to raise alarm over the rising spate of insecurity in Kwara state and the seeming conspiracy of silence by the State Government.

“It is no longer news, that since the inception of AbdulRazaq’s administration in 2019, there have been incessant cases of cult clashes within different areas of the State capital, which to date is not only left unchecked but not even talked about by the present-day government.

“This is more worrisome considering the adverse effect of unchecked cultism menace on our quality of education and social development as a whole.

In August 2021, a Kwara state Polytechnic student was beheaded and dumped at the Post-Office area of Ilorin Metropolis. In October 2021, a 10year old girl was sent to her grave prematurely by rampaging hoodlums.

“The girl was shot with her brother at Oja Oba market, Ilorin. In February 2022, the barely 13years old Kwara State University witnessed, for the first time, a bloody cult clash that resulted in the loss of lives. Also in February 2022, one of such usual street brawls by cultists occurred at Surulere area, Ilorin”.