By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Owe Ladies Development Initiatives (OLD) has commenced a mentorship program to ensure that Owe girl – child in Kabba metropolis gets the right mentor to be successful in life.

This was disclosed yesterday at a program by the NGO with the theme, The Successful Girl-Child, held in Kabba, Kogi State.

President of the organization, Mrs Folashade Shinkaiye commended the commitment, enthusiasm and determination of its members to make a difference for Owe girls.

According to her, “Owe Ladies Development Initiatives is an integral part of the program conceived by Kabba Development Union, an umbrella body that drives the development process of Kabba community and anchored by Hajia Isa Mayomi to do among other things; create platforms for the Girl-Child to realize their vision in life especially the vulnerable young girls in the community.

“The KDU is really concerned on how they can expand the horizon of the Kabba (Owe) Girl-Child beyond the limit of their environment such that higher education attainment, high level of dedication to duty, exemplary character and focus that will propel them to becoming greater persons in life, hence the NGO is duty bound to guide them through.”

Mrs Shinkaiye said the summit is aimed at galvanizing Owe Young Girls to overcome the ills that is obvious within the society, pointing out that the adolescent girls faces significant disadvantages because of their age, gender, ethnic background, self identity, income disparity of their parents among other compounded factors.

“To catch them young, the organization targeted the secondary schools female students hence they drew over hundred young girls from secondary schools in Kabba metropolis to participate in the epoch making event.

“The organization will be fulfilled when in the nearest future, Owe Girls become big players in advancing the various sectors in their communities and of the global space – science technology, engineering, mathematics, humanity, creativity, sports and other physical expression etc. The NGO will work in conjunction with their partners to grant Owe Girls all the opportunities it needs to be successful in life.”

She said over fifty Owe sons and daughters have donated generously for the organization to achieve it’s aims and objectives, promised that the fund under her leadership will be judiciously used to better the lot of Owe Girl-Child and called on other well meaning individuals, corporate and international organizations to support the initiatives of promoting girl child in the society.

Professor Rotimi Ajayi of the Federal University of Lokoja, Dr. (Mrs) Roseline Olobatoke, Provost, ABU College of Agriculture, Kabba and Dr. Esther Oniemayin, former Provost, Federal College of Education, Okene were among top intellectuals that were on ground to give short lectures to the participating students.

The speakers commended the efforts of the group for taking it upon themselves to mentor the Girl-Child within the community, stressing that the initiatives will go a long way to reshape their thoughts towards becoming successful in life.

They charged the students to count themselves lucky to have seen people who have gone through what they about to go through in life and returns to give them mentorship that will help their lot in life. They urged them not to take the life changing opportunities lightly but to remain focused, determined and committed to their education and do away with society ills like, hard drugs, waywardness, prostitution, and other social vices that can debar their greatness in life.

They said despite the difficulties the Girl-Child faces growing up, they are advised not to succumb to peer group pressure and sharp practices of wanting to make it quick rather they should follow the legitimate way of growing to greatness by not indulging in illicit sex and early marriage using poverty as a yardstick.

While urging them to choose a role model among the successful woman who are great achievers in Kabba and across the globe as that will help them to be focused and determined to achieve success in life.

The Onaro of Kabba, who was represented by Mr. Simon Oke commended the group for their efforts to mentor the Girl-Child within Kabba metropolis, stressing that the initiative is laudable. He urged other well meaning individuals and groups to emulate them to reduce the society ills in the community.

“The traditional institution will continue to support initiatives and programmes that are geared towards the betterment of the community and society at large.”

The member representing Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal Constituency, Hon. TJ Yusuf who promised to give scholarships to the best students as part of his contribution to support the organization, pointing out that education is key to greatness in life.

Highlight of the event was the decorations of Engr Emmanuel Ajibero, President-General of Kabba Development Union as the patron of the Organization with Mr Tayo Fadile who also added his voice,