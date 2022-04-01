By Theodore Opara

HYUNDAI Nigeria Limited, the fastest selling brand in Nigeria has added the new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon into the market. While the new Santa Fe was a facelift, the Elantra is a totally redesigned model with array of modern features that stands it out in the segement.

Compared with the models they replaced, the two vehicles come with improved styling, comfort, equipment and segment leading safety features. Addressing newsmen at a media launch held at the Hyundai showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company’s head of sales and marketing, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht described the new Santa Fe as a product of continuous research into making Hyundai vehicles safer and more comfortable for customers.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Santa Fe, which is the fourth generation provides ample seating for a family of seven and elevated the elegantly styled, high-technology SUV to another level, leading to a significant improvement in collision safety and maximizing vehicle stability on top of larger interior space.

According to Vashisht: “Hyundai SantaFe has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top-tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the Santa Feas an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road.” The Santa Fe comes in two engine variants: a 2.4 and 3.5 litre which deliver huge power on demand.

Santa Fe, comes with a bold new design, and of the bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features, boasts a strong stance with an overall length of 4,785 mm, and a width of 1,900 mm.

The 2022 Santa Fe provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, starting from flexible seat variations. Second and third row seats and space, One-touch walk-in and folding, and Smart Power Tailgate. Santa Fe is among the safest in its class, receiving the maximum Five-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment programme.