Cancer

A team of researchers from TU Dresden has discovered a new pathway that lets colon cancer hide from the immune system. Their results provide a potential first step towards the development of a new generation of immunotherapies.

Current immunotherapies are not effective for all types of cancers and most cases of colon cancer do not respond to these treatments.

The study, published in the journal Immunity found that Inhibition of immune cells is carried out by special signals present on the surface of cancer cells. “These signals are known as checkpoint proteins,”

According to Prof. Sebastian Zeissig from the University Hospital Dresden and the Centre for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden who led the research team, current immunotherapies use drugs called checkpoint inhibitors to target a small set of known checkpoint proteins. This approach had only a very limited impact on colon cancer growth.

”This raised the question of whether there are other checkpoint proteins that may represent more promising targets for immunotherapy in colon cancer,” said Dr. Kenneth Peuker, author of the study.

Researchers analyzed colon cancer samples and looked for signal proteins present in tumour cells but not in the healthy tissue. Two proteins caught their attention. CB7H3 and B7H4 were present in large numbers in colon cancer cells while almost undetectable in healthy tissue.

“We decided to block B7H3 and B7H4 in colon cancer cells, the result was startling. Tumour tissue in which these signals were disabled showed significantly slowed growth or even shrinking. We have observed that now the immune cells could invade the cancer tissue and started to control tumor cells,” Peuker noted.

Additional tests confirmed that the B7H3 and B7H4 proteins are indeed working as checkpoint proteins. “Blocking these signals suddenly allowed the immune system to attack tumour cells,” Zeissig.

The team characterized a broad cascade of events that allows colon cancer to develop its ability to block immune cells. They were able to show that breaking the intestinal barrier is a crucial step in the process Now, Zeissig’s team could show that these bacterial runaways serve as an initial trigger for the colon cancer cells to hide from the immune system.

The results of the new study come predominantly from research in mice but offer a promising outlook for future cancer therapies for humans.

”We hope that our work will serve as a foundation for new studies that address the efficacy of targeting of B7H3 and B7H4 in human colon cancer in the future,” noted Zeissig.