*Insists on Southern presidency

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, has also called on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forth coming 2023 general elections.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its National EExecutive Council (NEC) meeting, made available to newsmen in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital on Friday, urged the federal government to checkmate the proliferation of firearms ahead of next year’s elections.

According to the communique signed by the National President, Comrade Amutadi Uba Tega and national secretary Comrade Ediagbonya Joshua, the group asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work towards ensuring a free, fair and credible polls.

It noted that the surest guarantee for peace, equity and harmonious coexistence in Nigeria was to elect a Southern President in 2023.

The communique’reads: “For the purpose of peace in Nigeria, NDYM is in total support of Southern Governors and the Middle Belt Forum for the Country’s Presidency to shift to Southern Nigeria.

“NEC calls on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be very vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forth coming 2023 general elections.

“In the light of controversies surrounding Permanent Voters Card, NDYM calls on INEC to intensify local sensitization of the youths of the region/country on electoral processes such as electronic voting, etal.

“While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for her diligent prosecution of some returning officers in Akwa Ibom State, we urge them to expend the same energy in prosecuting election rigging agents/staff in their midst”

Adding the group io condemned the recent bombing of the ill-fated Kaduna/Abuja train by suspected bandits as well as the invasion of the Kaduna International airport by terrorists.

“We condemn the bombing and killings of passengers on the Kaduna/Abuja train as well as the invasion of Kaduna International airport by Terrorists and urge the Presidency to summon the political will to stem this vicious cycle.

“While commending the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio on the seriousness he is giving to Eastwest Road we urge him to extend such gesture to cover other core mandate of the Ministry.

“NDYM urge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner relevant agencies within and outside Nigeria in giving assistance to Ukrainian Returnees from the region”, it started.