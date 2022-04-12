By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja



The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has signed an agreement with Kaida community, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to provide a Solar Cabin System to about 50 homes.



Kaida, a small community with about 250 homes, is completely shut out from electricity supply from the grid, a statement by the Head, Communication & Public Relations, NDPHC, Mr. Emmanuel Ojor stated on Monday.



The company explained that its Executive Director, Generation, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, said NDPHC was working with Sun Africa on the development of renewable energy projects both on grid and off grid.



“The collaboration will unlock about 1GW watts of electricity to Nigerians”, he added.



He said the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) “is a prerequisite for obtaining a permit from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for provision of power less than 100Kw to any community”.



Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, disclosed that the 27.6KW Solar Cabin System was donated to NDPHC by Sun Africa, a US Company.



On her part, the General Manager, Renewable Energy at NDPHC, Engr. Valerie Agberagba noted that the solar cabin system would provide electricity to 50 homes with an average of four occupants when deployed.

While explaining that the project is expandable, she however, warned that such expansion will depend on how well the Kaida community “takes care of the project.



Agberagba said the community’s actions and inaction will determine the next step for the community.



In his remarks, Mr Peter Mauriv, the executive in charge of Solar Cabin development at Sun Africa stated: “we are aware that this project would not service every household in Kaida, it is simply going to illustrate the impact it makes and to show the importance of expanding the project in Kaida and to other part of the country.



“The big advantage of renewable energy, specifically solar power is that it is robust and reliable”.

RELATED NEWS