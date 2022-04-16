Youths of Ndokwa nation after a very thorough process have decided to adopt and endorse foremost guber aspirant of the peoples democratic party, Olorogun David Edevbie as their candidate of choice ahead of the 2023 elections.

The decision contained in a statement signed by secretary general of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Idi Presley, the youths after careful considerations of the over ten gubernatorial aspirants, settled for David Edevbie, citing his wealth of experience in governance and technical know how of issues bedeviling the state as parameters which influenced their decision.

“We have decided to adopt Olorogun David Edevbie as the candidate of choice for the youths of Ndokwa Nation. Besides his wealth of experience, the rich resumé and charming charisma of David Edevbie are some of the key factors that influenced our decision.

“The youths of ndokwa nation knows the importance of having a governor that will have the interest of the ndokwa people at heart, we want a governor who came prepared for governance and not one whose major campaign manifesto so far has centred on his street credibility claims.

“As the umbrella body of ndokwa youths, NNYM is naturally supposed to be non partisan, but with how badly our people have been treated in this current administration, we have decided to take a break from the norm so as to ensure our people get the very best of deals and we are one hundred percent sure that under the leadership of David Edevbie, our people will feel the direct impart of governance.

“Plans are already on top gear for the official grand endorsement and adoption of David Edevbie as our gubernatorial candidate. Once concluded, the date, venue and time will be communicated to the public, after which the leadership of NNYM will move from ward to ward to speak to the delegates and make them understand why we made our decision and most importantly why they need to put the interest of our people above theirs”, part of the statement read.

Recall that, on the 10th of April, youths of ndokwa nation led other political support groups as they gathered in thousands to receive and pledge their unalloyed loyalty to immediate past deputy speaker Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi.

The event which attracted over ten thousand ndokwa people from the three local government area, had amongst them delegates of the peoples democratic party who pledged to stand by whosoever the supreme political leader of ndokwa nation, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi is standing with.