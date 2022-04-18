…Urges delegates, PDP and other aspirants to respect it

Youths of Ndokwa Nation yesterday hailed the decision of foremost pan Urhobo organization, the Urhobo Progressive Union to adopt Olorogun David Edevbie as the consensus candidate of the Urhobo’s in the peoples democratic party.

In a statement signed on behalf of the youths by NNYM Secretary General, Idi Presley, the endorsement was described as timely and far reaching.

“We all woke up yesterday to news of the adoption of Olorogun David Edevbie as the consensus candidate of the Urhobos in the peoples democratic party, and we commend the leadership of the UPU for standing up for their people at this critical time.

“Not only is the endorsement timely and far reaching, the euphoria that has greeted the decision is a testament that the UPU made the right choice.

“Some days ago, youths of ndokwa nation announced their plans to endorse and adopt Olorogun David Edevbie as their guber candidate of choice, as if by divine ordinance, the UPU followed suit, they too have seen what ndokwa youths saw in David.

“It’s no secret that amongst all the gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the peoples democratic party, the impeccable leadership qualities of Olorogun David Edevbie dwarfs every other. He is the best man for the job, so the UPU is only confirming what majority of deltans already know.

“For an organization of such global repute that has been in existence for ninety years to put their reputation on the line and adopt Edevbie as their consensus candidate means they must have gone through a very thorough and rigorous process to arrive on David Edevbie. So nobody should fault their decision.

“We urge all party delegates, PDP leadership and other gubernatorial aspirants to respect the decision of the UPU, especially as it’s the turn of the Urhobos to produce the next governor and it’s the UPU that has the mandate to speak on behalf of the Urhobo people”, the statement read.

Recall in the days leading to the 2015 general elections, incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa enjoyed similar endorsement goodwill from Anioma congress and Izu Anioma which went a long way in ensuring the people of Delta North rallied around him.