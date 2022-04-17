Comrade Kaine Edike

Ndokwa professionals in the diaspora have called on Edike Kaine to contest for Ndokwa/ Ukwuani Federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

The group in a statement by its coordinator Fred Chukwuma said it’s time for young professionals in Ndowka Nation to get involved in politics to help out with their various expertise.

“We are calling on our brother Edike Kaine who is a trained diplomat and leading energy, geosciences, and environmental consultant with experience in public policy management to indicate interest in the House of Representatives position to enable headway in the future.

“Kaine can start the consolidation process for a better Ndokwa Nation as we continue to urge our brothers back home with expertise in various fields to engage in politics to secure fair representation and participate in proper policy making which will reflect in the society.

The group, reiterated the need for a worthy representative for 2023 while claiming that “Ndokwa Nation cannot afford to miss the golden opportunity of electing a professional.

” Most importantly, Kaine is a unifier and peacebuilder, someone that can be attached to the agitation of strata.