

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has solicited the support of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, in its effort to curb illicit drug smuggling through the nation’s seaports.

NDLEA Apapa Area Commander, Ameh Inalehwu, who visited NAGAFF headquarters as part of its stakeholders’ consultation, raised concerns over the way seized drugs, were trying to find their way outside the country through Nigerian Airports by drug peddlers.

He told his host that some of the drugs were not produced in Nigeria, positing that NAGAFF remains a major stakeholder in the efforts of the Nigerian Government to tackle the drug challenge.

“NAGAFF has a role to play if we must rid this nation of the influx of illicit drugs. Our duty is to ensure that we Police effectively the waterways and such cannot be done without the cooperation of your members. Government is very worried about the developments as it is now. Intake of drugs is one of the factors that instigate the crime prevalence in our communities”, he stated.

On how he intends to tackle the influx of these illicit drugs coming from the seaports, Ameh said, “Part of it is the engagement we are doing. We had a session with the terminal operators, today we are in NAGAFF, and we have also been to ANLCA.

“We are reaching out to shipping lines. Let it not be seen as NDLEA problem, but rather as a national problem, so each person has a role to play. That’s why we are here and subsequently, we will make some progress on the achievements we have had so far.”

The NDLEA boss in Apapa said, “In the last six months, we had two vessels that brought in drug using the bulk cargo vessel to conceal in sugar. Well over 20 expertises and close to about 10 Nigerians are standing trial over that arrest. The last arrest was somebody who was trying to take advantage of our corridor to ship cocaine.

“We have had our examinations and ours are too technical and we bring in ‘Paw’ (dogs) where the human individual may be deficient, the dogs help to reveal if there are concealment”, he opined.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Tochukwu Ezisi said the synergy existing between the Association and NDLEA over the years has been cordial and is visibly seen with the visit of any new Officer-in-charge of Narcotics posted in Apapa to NAGAFF Village.

“I want you to know that the Founder of NAGAFF is an Ambassador of NDLEA. That will tell you the relationship between NAGAFF and NDLEA which didn’t just start today. It has been long and will try and nurture it and keep the relationship going.

Ezisi who assured Ameh of the support of the association during his tenure in Apapa pledged to make his job seamless as it relates to the freight forwarding business and NAGAFF members in particular.

He pointed out that over the years, no NAGAFF member have been found wanting in drug-related offenses and would never be involved.