By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment NDE, has disbursed a loan of N4.5m to 228 unemployed youths across Ondo State. Its Director-General, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu, said in Akure that youths of all categories benefited from the loan package of N20,000 each. Fikpo said that the various bank accounts of all the beneficiaries had been credited to enable them set up their micro businesses.

According to him, “from experience, the NDE believes that N20,000 can make a turnaround if seriously utilized in the establishment of micro ventures.

“The Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme which is an integral part of Small Scale Enterprises of NDE has been anchoring this scheme over the years and a greater number of unemployed had been empowered and created wealth of no small measure. It is expected that this loan is paid back to enable others in the waiting list to benefit. It is a revolving loan which captured a lot of budding entrepreneurs.

“In Ondo state alone, virtually every community has taken a dose of NDE programmes and scheme. In fact, NDE has been seen as the largest job creator and the hope of the masses.”

The DG therefore, advised the beneficiaries to avail themselves of the rare opportunity and make judicious use of the loans. Fikpo noted that the “NDE is still pursuing vigorously its onerous task of creating and generating jobs for unemployed Nigerians”.