By Donu Kogbara

TWO activist organisations – The Wailing Women of the Niger Delta and Integrity Friends For Truth and Peace Initiative – recently went to court to seek restraining orders that would prevent the Federal Government from placing the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, under the control of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (or any other ministry in future), their argument being that the NDDC Act clearly states that NDDC should report to the Presidency.

The applicants also sought a perpetual injunction that would prevent the status quo – NDDC has been run by a Sole Administrator called Effiong Okon Akwa since the end of 2020 – from ever reoccurring. On March 14, the applicants secured an ex parte order; and the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has adjourned a case till May 17. The Federal High Ct also granted the perpetual injunction. Emenike Geoffrey, counsel to the applicants, describes the status quo as “an infraction and dysfunctionality of the law”.

Joe Adia, Chairman of the NDDC Contractors Association, says that NDDC has been plunged into poverty because of mismanagement and points out that the intervention agency is supposed to have a board comprising representatives from all nine oil-producing states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Cross River, Edo).

This story throws up several issues that are causes for concern. Firstly, it is OK (in my opinion) for any public- or private-sector organisation to have a Sole Administrator for a limited period of time, as an interim emergency crisis management measure.

But every substantial organisation should have a Board; and it doesn’t take long to find competent people who are qualified to be Board members. It is, therefore, ridiculous and fraudulent to insist on having a Sole Administrator in situ for 18 months! Talk about blatant disrespect for corporate governance ethics!

Worse still, Mr Akwa is from Akwa Ibom – the same state as Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs who appointed him. Talk about short-changing – and insulting the intelligence of – stakeholders who are indigenes of the other eight NDDC states!

Meanwhile, though NDDC received and spent N400 billion between January 2020 and January 2022, most legitimate NDDC contractors have not been paid a dime of the vast sums they are collectively owed.

Funds have mostly been dished out to well-connected contractors who allegedly did “emergency” and “desilting” contracts that critics have described as “phantom contracts”. Even if the “phantom” allegation is unfair, analytical minds are bound to ask: Who are these contractors who get prioritised for payment?

And where are the projects they allegedly completed situated? N400 billion in 24 months is a lot of money. It’s the kind of money that can change lives; and it is surprising that the communities that have allegedly benefitted from this massive expenditure have not come forward to vigorously praise the Minister and Sole Administrator for transforming their terrains and existences! And by the way, I think that those who are desperately lobbying for NDDC to be moved back to the Presidency are totally misguided.

The problem NDDC has at the moment is Minister Akpabio. Akpabio would like to be President and will probably declare his interest soon. And if he does put himself forward, he has enough friends to stand a chance of winning the APC nomination.

So it’s very possible that Akpabio will make it to the top hot seat in the Villa; and if this happens, will those who want to protect NDDC from abuses of power still be saying that NDDC should only report to the presidency?!

Long story short: Actions based on approval or disapproval of individuals are childish and superficial. Whether NDDC reports to a Minister or a Head of State or a shrine or Jerusalem or Mecca, all that really matters is that it should be properly managed by an ethical, intelligent and productive Somebody who genuinely cares about my suffering Niger Delta people.

In other words, the next Niger Delta Minister may be the kind of visionary leader NDDC needs. Just as the next President may be bad news. So I really don’t care who NDDC reports to as long as it gets the quality leadership my suffering Niger Delta people deserve

A poem that says it all

Someone sent me this poem by Maryam Bukar. I am sharing it with Vanguard readers because it moved me to tears:

For months my pen has ached to write but the ink froze.

Not sure if the simile or metaphors will convey aptly how I feel.

So, today I dropped the poetic metres, and I will just tell you what I know.

But this is not an activist poem just a citizen with a mouth full of questions.

I know of a restless mother whose heart aches, reaching to her son somewhere in a government school in Nigeria hoping he makes it back praying her eyes warms her heart at His site again

I know a young wife, pregnant, who yesterday smiled at her soldier of a husband, said see you later.

He kissed her forehead, but that was the last of it

I know dreams buried, they aren’t seeds, they will never grow.

I know dead youths whose country has failed them.

I know sore cries of desperation and anger caused by power drunken people that have created monsters they no longer can control

But this is not an activist poem, just a citizen asking if I am next?

Just like the Tangina kids.

Just like screams, voices from train attacked, traveller set on fire.

Just like a movement hijacked, or the homeless ones rendered helpless will I be next on an unfortunate day?

A number on a bandits list?

Will my blood be the next to warm the soil and hold me in its belly?

Can I really count on warmth in this feeble blanket of security we are supposedly offered?

I know of broken kids whose future will never be the same

Victims of this asymmetrical war my country is in,

I know old folks with weak bodies left behind,

Of able-bodied men in tears watch as their families disperse, torn apart.

You will never know anything worse that makes one feel powerless

This is what it means to lose a battle, to sleep with your eyes open,

make music out of rumbling intestines,

Make a home out of anything most times just the sky,

make a cover out of anything most times just your skin,

quench your thirst out of anything, most times just your tears.

Bless the broken!

Someone once said, you either die a hero or watch yourself live long enough to become a villain.

Which is it going to be?

But this is not an activist poem, just a citizen asking Nigeria what way?

RESPONSES TO [email protected] or to 0805 404 6887. PLEASE KINDLY NOTE THAT UNLESS YOU REQUEST ANONYMITY, YOUR EMAIL OR TEXT MAY BE PUBLISHED WITH YOUR NAME AND CONTACT DETAILS ATTACHED.