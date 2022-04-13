The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being unfair to the people Niger Delta.

Ossai on his verified Facebook page said there are no meaningful projects by the commission despite the billions of naira that have accrued to the commission.

He noted that the All Progressive Congress-led administration tenure is coming to an end while the NDDC board is yet to be constituted.

“It’s so unfortunate that up till now the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board is yet to be constituted when the tenure of this APC-led administration is already coming to an end.

“Our South-South Governors, stakeholders, and the youths in different times have called on the president to constitute the board but it all seems the president is purposely not listening to the cry of the people.”

“As of today, there are no meaningful projects by the commission and despite the billions of naira that have accrued to the commission, our people are still suffering.

The level of corruption in NDDC is alarming and we must put an end to it. Nobody is talking about this injustice, rather we are all focusing on the 2023 elections.

We must not give up on fighting for what is fair, just, and equitable.

“President Buhari should as soon as possible constitute the board. We are tired of waiting and hearing stories from the federal government.

“There are several abandoned and substandard projects in our various states by the NDDC .0We can’t take this no more, the board should be constituted and start running,” he said.