By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Tuesday, decried what it termed as rising cases of harrasment of legal practitioners by various law enforcement agencies in the country.

NBA, which is the umbrella body of lawyers, noted that most of the reported cases involved the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The legal body disclosed that owing to the swelling number of complaints from its members, it inaugurated a Security Agencies Relations Committee, SARC to tackle some of the cases.

Speaking at the maiden town hall meeting the Committee held in Abuja on Tuesday, President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata, noted that in the run up to the 2019 general elections, there were numerous cases of harrasment of lawyers by security agencies.

Akpata, who was represented by the 1st Vice President of the association, Mr. Aipokpo Martins, stressed that since January when the committee was inaugurated, it has made more than 15 interventions, among which included the harrasment of a lawyer by Custom officers.

He said the essence of the town hall meeting of the Committee was for stakeholders to deliberate and find lasting solutions that would ensure that lawyers are allowed to function effectively without fear.

Akpata further harped on the need for lawyers in the various security establishments to assist in the promotion of the rule of law in their agencies, especially on issues that are affecting the relationship between lawyers and law enforcement bodies.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Chief Joe Gadzama, SAN, lauded Akpata for setting up the NBA SARC which he said would ensure the safety and welfare of all legal practitioners in the country.

Gadzama, SAN, therefore, called for support of all Chairmen of the NBA across the federation as well as lawyers, to ensure the actualization of the mandate of the Committee.

“The committee can only achieve its goals if it gets maximum support of all members.

“I therefore urge members to report security issues involving lawyers to the Committee.

“The Committee will constantly interface with all security agencies in the country”, Gadzama added, noting that the motto of NBA is the promotion of the rule of law.

In his presentation, the first policeman to be conferred with the rank of SAN, DCP Simon Lough, maintained that the history of conflict between security agencies and lawyers, dated back to the colonial period, when notable lawyers like Chief Obafemi Awomolo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, were pushing for independence of the country.

He recalled that the conflict became more visible during the military era.

Lough, SAN, further identified “pride” as one of the causes of conflict between security agencies and lawyers.

“Most of the times when lawyers visit security agencies, they carry that pride. Most times they demean security officers.

“Another one is that most lawyers lack diplomacy. This, makes them to some times, complicate the case of their client. We have to be diplomatic in whatever we do.

“Likewise, there is the issue of undue interference with duties of security officers handling cases. Sometimes, when an officer is interviewing parties, lawyers would interfere.

“I remember this particular case where a lawyer that went to bail his client, engaged in a fight at the police station.

“It is instructive to note that 90% of activities done by lawyers in the country, are activated by actions of security agencies”, Lough, SAN, added.

In his intervention, a former Chairman of the Lagos branch of the NBA, Mr. Chukwuma Ikwuazom, SAN, bemoaned a what he described as “worsening level of impunity by security agencies”.

He equally berated the judiciary over its failure to speedily determine some of the cases brought before the court.

“If we have a functional and effective court system, the level of impunity we have today will be greatly reduced.

“The absence of sanction for bad behavior is also a factor behind the rising case of impunity by law enforcement officers.

“It is also important that we as lawyers understand our limits”, he added.

He said there was need for better engagement between the Bar and leadership of all the security agencies.

“This town hall meeting is one of such engagement and it is highly commendable.

“There is hardly any security agency that does not have lawyers among them. It is therefore important for the NBA and the Committee to reach out to these lawyers.

“There should be appropriate sanction for errant security agents and lawyers”, Ikwuazom stated.

Aside from the Police, other law enforcement agencies at the hybrid town hall meeting, included representatives of the Nigerian Army, Customs, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, the Nigerian Immigration Service, as well as the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.