By Gabriel Olawale

A fast-rising artiste, Sunday Joseph Lucky popularly known as NBA Josh has collaborated with a Nigerian musician and record producer, 1da Banton, to release “Starboy,

“Starboy,” the new single, is another banger with great rhythmic delivery and well-blended vocals. And this deserves a space on your playlist, so enjoy.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the rapper and songwriter is now working on an EP release this year. There are rumored to be a ton of new sounds and vibes on this EP.

Starboy, on the other hand, is already making waves on the music scene. The Out the Mud fanatic is anticipating what his upcoming EP will sound like after racking up over 100k streams in the last few days.

Speaking on the success of the track, Josh noted that the song’s melody is incredibly appealing; hence, the rationale behind it getting popular on streaming sites.

He, therefore, gives thanks to God for the success of the track, adding that he puts in a lot of time and effort to get to where he is today.

“The song’s melody is incredibly appealing, which is why it’s getting popular on streaming sites.

“It’s all up to God. I’m out of the mud. We put in a lot of time and effort to get here, and now most people enjoy the music.” He said.

NBA Josh is a new P-Town musician who has previously released a few afro-inspired tracks.

He used to practice Trap before discovering AfroSwing. Now, Trap and AfroSwing mashups have given him a distinct sound, and he’s already making a name for himself in the music industry.