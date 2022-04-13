By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Unity Bar, Abuja branch, has empanelled a 5-man electoral committee charged with the mandate of conducting elections for the branch in June this year.

Members of the committee are Anthony Bamidele Ojo (chairman), Ajirioghene Aruga (Secretary) while the trio of Hauwa Kaka Usman, Nuhu Sambo Uthman, and Gabriel Chikwado Eze will serve as members.

Incumbent chairman of the branch, Bulus Atsen and secretary Eric Ibe presided over the brief ceremony which held at the NBA Secretariat, Mambolo close, Wuse, Abuja.

Atsen has served a year and 10 months out of the two years tenure stipulated in the body’s constitution.

Some of the prominent members in attendance were Eric Ibe, secretary of NBA, Abuja Branch, Unity Bar, and O.B.A. , the legal adviser among others.

The newly constituted electoral committee is expected to conduct the general elections for the branch within the next two months and usher in a new administration.

The electoral committee is necessitated by a pre – election constitutional requirement of the NBA.