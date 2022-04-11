NBA holds confab on democracy

From left—Human rights lawyer and Partner, Ogunsola-Shonibare Law Firm, Mrs. Ayo Obe; Founding Principal Partner, J-K Gadzama LLP, Chief J.K Gadzama(SAN); Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Lagos Branch, Nta Ekpiken; Chairman, NBA, Lagos Branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; Professor Akin Oyebode, and the Attorney General, Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo(SAN) at the 2022 NBA Lagos Law Week two-day conference at Civic Centre, Lagos.

The Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch kicked off its 2-day conference, an essential activity of the annual law week on the 21st and 22nd of March, 2022 at Civic Centre, Lagos.

The conference which was graced by dignitaries from across the nation graced the occasion, including the Executive Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, also ably represented by Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, Senior Members of the Inner Bar and the Outer Bar, was a great reawakening for the legal profession and all present to uphold, encourage and entrench democracy and legal order in their little circles of influence.

Themed, “Democracy and Legal Order: Shaping the Future”, the 2-day conference which was divided into eight (8) plenary sessions, explored the need for deliberate action in utilizing our democracy and the law in shaping the future that Nigerians desire, among other sub-themes and discussions.

Addressing attendees who had gathered from various sectors of the economy, legal colleagues and viewers who joined the conference virtually, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna in his welcome address said, “I welcome all the participants to this intellectual harvest: the 2022 NBA Lagos Branch Law Week.

“The Law Week of the NBA Lagos Branch has over the years been an opportunity for lawyers, academics, politicians, and other professionals to converge to cross-fertilize ideas on how our polity can be better.”

Further speaking on the choice of this year’s discourse and theme, Uwanna said; “This theme provides us with an opportunity to interrogate our fledgling democracy vis a vis the legal order upon which it stands and provide thoughts on how we can build a greater democratic Nigeria to shape our collective future.”

Relaying the good will message from the Executive Governor of Lagos State, H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, able representative of the Governor, also Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo in his speech, congratulated the members of the premier branch on the occasion of the 2022 Law Week and reiterated the importance of the apt and germane theme chosen to set the tone for the 2022 discussions.

“Considering the pivotal role of lawyers towards stabilizing our democracy, the foundation of any democracy is anchored on the rule of Law, both in its conservative and contemporary meaning. Once we fail to uphold the rule of law, anarchy, nepotism, and totalitarianism will pervade the entire society.

“There is no gain-saying that at the helms of stirring rule of law are lawyers, the legal profession therefore must reinforce its image as the defender of the right of a common man with the dogged commitment to the adjudication of law and dispensation of justice especially as we prepare for the 2023 elections.”

To set the tone for the 2-day conference, Keynote speaker, Professor Akin Oyebode spoke at length about the state of the nation, absence of decorum and contradictions in the practice of democracy. He said, “Let me begin by saying that the lesson of inevitability of democratic values within the legal order is not lost on any serious legal practitioner or even casual observer of goings on in the society and indeed the human destiny.

“Of the multivarious problems afflicting the country currently, hardly is anything more benumbing than the crises and contradictions inherent in our practice of democracy vis a vis the legal order.”

Spread out over a period of two days, the plenary sessions explored eight (8) sub-themes that explored the role of good governance and legal order in curbing societal ills that threatens to define and shape the future of our country; the role of the private sector in ensuring accountability in governance and contributing to good governance; touched on the adequacy of the current fiscal arrangement within Nigeria; examined impediments to the actualisation of Nigeria’s full potential as an investment destination; examined the introduction of more practical aspects to the study of law in tertiary institutions; discussed in detail the alternative business rescue options introduced by the 2020 CAMA and the challenges being faced in implementing them; explored the leveraging of technology to increase efficiency in case scheduling and management; and most importantly, the role of the judiciary, legislature and the executive in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Other distinguished speakers who spoke at the conference over the course of two days included; Senior Partner OAL, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Chief Counsel Lawal Rabana & Co, Chief R.A Lawal-Raban, SAN; Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Lagos Branch, Mrs. Chinwe Efobi (FIDA); Human Right Lawyer, Ogunsola- Shonibare Law Firm, Mrs. Ayo Obe; Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka; Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Mrs. Pearl Uzokwe; Founder, Amber Solicitors, Mrs. Nkem Agboti;

CEO, Financial Derivatives Co. Ltd, Mr. Bismarck Rewane; Partner, Aluko and Oyebode, Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom; Professor of Taxation, Lagos State University, Prof, Derek Obadina; Partner, UUBO, Mrs. Lolade Ososami; Partner, PWC, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele; Partner, Ojukwu, Fatou & Yusuf; Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, SAN; Principal Partner, Usman & Elema, Mr. Sylvester Elema, SAN; Professor of Law, UNILAG, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa); Chairman, NBA ICLE, Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe;

CEO, NGX Regulation Limited, Mrs. Tinuade Awe; Co-founder & Former Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; CEO, Infrastructure Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd, Mr. Chinua Azubike; Senior Vice-President & Head Financial Advisory, African Finance Corporation, Mr. Folahanmi Fagbule; Judge of the Federal High Court, Awka Division, Honorable Justice (Dr.) Nnamdi Dimgba;

Senior Partner, Punuka LP, Dr. Anthony Idigbe, SAN; Professor of Management and Accounting, Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun; Chairman, ICT Committee, NBA-SBL, Mr. Rotimi Ogunyemi; President, National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice (Dr.) Benedict Kanyip; Managing Partner, Technology Advisors, Mr. Basil Udotai;

Lecturer, Commercial and Industrial Law, UNILAG, Dr. (Mrs) Adekemi Omotubora (UNILAG); Partner AO2 Law, Mr. Abidemi Daniel; Partner Babalakin & Co, Kehinde Daodu; Former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips (RTD); Hon. Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; and Managing Partner, Simmons Cooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, SAN; Commissioner, INEC, Mike A. Igini Esq.

This year’s Lagos Law Week comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s multifaceted crisis and the resulting mounting pressure that threatens the future of the country. By leading this discourse, the NBA Lagos Chapter mapped out a new course for the redemption of the nation’s legal system and the freedom that citizens should enjoy in a democratic nation.

The 2022 NBA Lagos Law Week came to a grand close with an Hawaiin-themed closing party at Civic Centre on the 25th of March, 2022. Other activities of note during the week include a health walk, novelty match, health check, charity visit, new wig induction and a young lawyers’ career fair.

Vanguard News