By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc, recorded growth and improvement in sales volume in the financial year ended December 2021.

In a statement, Managing Director, NB Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, attributed the increase in sales volume to the innovative workforce and EverGreen Strategy, which was recently launched.

He said that though production costs increased significantly in the year, the company continued to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 without imposing any additional cost on consumers, adding that business performance was driven mainly by growth in sales volume.

He explained that with innovation being its primary driver for growth, the company would continue to leverage innovative ideas to deliver superior and balanced growth by focusing on their customers and consumers.

Essaadi said though the impact of COVID-19 created many uncertainties in the business environment in the year, the company saw it as an opportunity to redevelop relationships and foster stronger connections with consumers by introducing new ideas and bringing back initiatives such as Gulder Ultimate Search.

He explained further that the company deepened its connection with consumers during the financial year by re-launching some of its premium lager, mainstream lager, and other non-alcoholic brands such as Amstel Malta, Maltina, and Desperado into the market and telling their stories. Some of the commercials that captured the storytelling narrative include the amplification of Niger Bridge icon city with Life Beer and Isedowo with Goldberg, among many others.

He stated that the 2021 financial year marked a significant milestone for the company with the celebration of the 75th anniversary, which provided an opportunity to celebrate with employees, partners, and consumers for their consistent loyalty to the business.