By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A Nigerian Navy Search and Rescue team which recieved a distress call from a fishing vessel operating around Bouy 14 on the sea near Bonny in Rivers State, have rescued three fishermen from their sinking vessel.

A statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan who gave the names of those rescued as Thomas Kudo, Aku Oliver and Kofi Steve said the rescue mission is part of Nigerian Navy’s responsibility towards safety of lives and property in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The statement was titled ‘Nigerian Navy Rescues Distressed Fishermen’.

It reads, “On Tuesday 15 March, 2022, at about 7.20am, Nigerian Navy personnel of the Forward Operating Base FOB Bonny deployed onboard ‘Defender V’, a Private Maritime Logistics Sopport Company Vessel rescued 3 fishermen on a sinking boat around Bouy 14 in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State”.

“It was reported that the fishermen made a distress call which prompted the rescue effort.

“The three fidhermen who identified themselves as Thomas Kudo, Aku Oliver and Kofi Steve were subsequently taken onboard Defender V and thereafter handed over to MV HELLAM which conveyed them to Finima Community in Bonny.

“The prompt response by Naval personnel of FOB Bonny is part of the Nigerian Navy’s Search and Rescue responsibility towards the safety of lives and property in Nigeria’s maritime environment.”